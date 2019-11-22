|
|
DAVEY
Kenneth Charles William "Ken" Passed away peacefully 3rd November 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved husband to the late Pam, loving dad to Ged and Sheila and much loved grandad to Larissa, Frankie and Oscar. The funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to My Wish charity WSH Dementia care, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019