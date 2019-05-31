Home

Kenneth Edward Lewis

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Edward Lewis Notice
LEWIS
Kenneth Edward
Passed peacefully away in Pinford End Nursing Home with all his family around him, on Monday 27th May 2019, aged 75 years. Amazing Husband of Val, much loved Dad to Richard, Andrew, David, Claire, Paul, Julia and the late Lorraine. Special Grandad to his 6 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 18th June at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Parkinson's UK and/or Pancreatic Cancer UK may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 31, 2019
