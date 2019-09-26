Home

Passed away peacefully on the 19th September 2019 at Glastonbury Care Home, aged 95 years. Very much loved father to John and Brian and daughter-in-law's Irene and Julie. A wonderful grandad and great-grandad who will be truly missed by all his family. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 9th October at 11.30am at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations to Alzheimer's Society can be sent c/o L. Fulcher, Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
