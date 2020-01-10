|
|
JOHNSTON
Kenneth
Passed away peacefully on 20th December 2019 aged 90 years. A loving husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral Service takes place at All Saints Church Hopton on Tuesday 14th January at 12noon. Family flowers only please but if desired donations can be made to the My WiSH Charity c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors 80 Whiting Street Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020