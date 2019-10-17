|
|
LANDYMORE
Kenneth
Sadly passed away on 10th October 2019 aged 86 years. Beloved Husband of Margaret, much loved Dad of Clive and Alison, Father in Law and Grandad. Funeral service at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on 30th October 2019 at 2:30pm. All welcome to attend, please wear a splash of colour to celebrate Ken's life. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews St North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019