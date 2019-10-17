Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
14:30
The West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth LANDYMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth LANDYMORE

Notice Condolences

Kenneth LANDYMORE Notice
LANDYMORE

Kenneth

Sadly passed away on 10th October 2019 aged 86 years. Beloved Husband of Margaret, much loved Dad of Clive and Alison, Father in Law and Grandad. Funeral service at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on 30th October 2019 at 2:30pm. All welcome to attend, please wear a splash of colour to celebrate Ken's life. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews St North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now