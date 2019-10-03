|
MEEKINGS
Kenneth 'Buster' Peacefully passed away at home on the 23rd of September, aged 77 years. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday the 9th of October at 3.00pm. Bright coloured clothes preferred. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019