Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
Abbey Chapel West Suffolk Crematorium
PHILLIPS

Kenneth Albert

Passed away peacefully on 24th July 2020 at West Suffolk Hospital aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Ann, much loved father of Mark and Simon, father-in-law to Lisa and Charlotte and grandfather to Joseph, Jack, Grace, Alex and Molly. A private funeral service (due to Covid restrictions) will take place on Thursday 13th August at the Abbey Chapel West Suffolk Crematorium. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Brackland, Whepstead Road, Hawstead, Bury St Edmunds IP29 6NS
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 7, 2020
