THOMPSON
Kerry Tina (Burton)
Passed away at home on Sunday 10th November 2019 aged just 40 years. A loving sensitive and caring mother, wife, daughter, sister and niece. Kerry was very successful in her 20 year career with ACAS and dearly loved by all her family and friends. Always accommodating and understanding she leaves us all with heartwarming loving memories and will always be with us. Kerry's funeral will take place at 1.00pm on Friday 29th November 2019 at West Suffolk Crematorium in the St Edmunds Chapel. Kerry's wishes - "It would be nice if no black was worn, I loved all the beautiful colours at our wedding. Not to be a sad day, a day of happiness and remembering all the silly things I said".Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Kerry's JustGiving fundraising page on www.justgiving.com/DarrenandKerrywedding.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019