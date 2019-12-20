|
THOMPSON
Kerry Tina (Burton)
1979 - 2019
Pat, Andy and family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We have been overwhelmed and truly heartened by the countless warm tributes to Kerry. We offer our sincere and loving thanks to family members and friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited us, attended the service and provided support at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent cards of condolences as well as those who made charitable donations we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to the staff of Hyde Chambers for their kindness and respect shown at all times and particularly sincere thanks to Amanda for the compassionate and caring way she looked after us all and our wishes and finally to Adrian Graves for his thoughtful and professional handing of proceedings. We know Kerry would have been honoured and humbled by the outpouring of love you have all expressed for her and she will live on forever in our hearts.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 20, 2019