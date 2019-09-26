|
|
MALONEY
Kevin John
'Kev' Of Depden, Bury St Edmunds, passed away on 12th September 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved dad to Kirsty and Kris, father in-law to Sarah and Kaz and grandfather to Jake and Dan, he will be sadly missed. The funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Tuesday 8th October at 12.00noon. Family flowers only. If desired donations to Wood Green Animal Shelter c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019