This is to announce the untimely death of Tribunal Judge Kevin McCarthy, who died in the Royal Brompton Hospital, Chelsea on the 15th June 2019 of complex Endocarditis, in the care of Professor Gatzoulis and his wonderful team of professionals. Kevin and Angela wish to express their sincere and utter gratitude for all that his treating team have done to assist his family during this difficult period of time. A warm and loving man who will be greatly missed by us all. Kevin's funeral will be held at St Mary's Church, Woolpit on the 4th July 2019 at 11.00am. No flowers please, but donations, if wished, to The Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity or The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Service, 58 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket IP14 1AD. Published in Bury Free Press on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary