BOARDMAN
Krista
passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on Friday 28th August 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife to the late Bert, mother of Nicola, grandma of Natalie and Bronte. A Thanksgiving Service will be held at St Margaret's Church, Westhorpe on Tuesday 22nd September at 11.00am. Donations if desired made payable to either St Nicholas Hospice or Marie Curie, may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 4, 2020