Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
11:00
St Margaret's Church
Westhorpe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Krista BOARDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Krista BOARDMAN

Notice Condolences

Krista BOARDMAN Notice
BOARDMAN

Krista

passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on Friday 28th August 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife to the late Bert, mother of Nicola, grandma of Natalie and Bronte. A Thanksgiving Service will be held at St Margaret's Church, Westhorpe on Tuesday 22nd September at 11.00am. Donations if desired made payable to either St Nicholas Hospice or Marie Curie, may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -