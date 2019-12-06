Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30
West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavinia SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavinia SIMPSON

Notice Condolences

Lavinia SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON

Lavinia

passed away 13th November 2019 at West Suffolk Hospital, aged 77 years. Loved Wife of Orlander, Mum to Paula, Grandma to Gemma and Marc, Sister to Jen and Sister-in-law to Peter. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral is to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Tuesday 10th December at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, but if desired then donation can be sent to MYWiSH c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -