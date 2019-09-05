|
|
BATES
Leonard Charles
'Len'
Taken from us suddenly on the 24th August 2019. Loving husband to Sue and dad to Andrew and Peter. He was loved greatly and will be missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmund's Chapel) on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations for the East Anglian Air Ambulance to be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019