|
|
BAILEY
Lesley
Of Freckenham, passed away suddenly after a short illness on Sunday 16th June 2019 aged 60 years. A dearly loved wife, mum, nanny & daughter. Funeral Service at The West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel, on Thursday 4th July at 11:00 am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The Macmillan Unit, West Suffolk Hospital (cheques payable to My Wish Charity) c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA Tel 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019