Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
14:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Leslie KING

Leslie KING Notice
KING

Leslie Teddy

Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on 13th September 2019. Dearly loved husband to Sylvia for 64 years, much loved dad to Mike and Sue, and father-in-law to Sue and Bub; also a loved grandad, great-grandad, and great-great-grandad. Funeral Service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 11th October at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
