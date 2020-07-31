|
SANDLER
Leslie
aged 76, passed away peacefully on 15th July 2020. Formerly of Hoxne and Rickinghall, Leslie, known locally for his long-distance walking, had been a regular at The Park Hotel in Diss, Café Nero in Bury St Edmunds and The Swan in Hoxne. Funeral at 11.00am on Friday 14th August 2020 in the St. Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Enquiries to Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020