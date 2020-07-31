Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
11:00
St. Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
St Edmunds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie SANDLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie SANDLER

Notice Condolences

Leslie SANDLER Notice
SANDLER

Leslie

aged 76, passed away peacefully on 15th July 2020. Formerly of Hoxne and Rickinghall, Leslie, known locally for his long-distance walking, had been a regular at The Park Hotel in Diss, Café Nero in Bury St Edmunds and The Swan in Hoxne. Funeral at 11.00am on Friday 14th August 2020 in the St. Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Enquiries to Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -