Lester FOX

Lester FOX Notice
FOX

Lester Stacey Passed away peacefully on the 29th July 2019 at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 73 years. Much loved husband to Evelyn. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Monday 12th August at 11.30am. Donations if desired made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019
