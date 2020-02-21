|
SOUTHERN
Lillian
aged 90 years. Peacefully passed away on 4th February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, mum to Carole, Yvonne, Colin, Elaine, Ian and Lesley. Nan and great nan to many. Funeral service at 12.00noon on Friday 28th February 2020 at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o L Fulchers Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. IP33 1N
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020