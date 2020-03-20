|
CARTER
Lily (nee Peachey)
Aged 92 years, formally of Hatchfield Farm,Newmarket. Died suddenly on 6th March 2020 at home. Widow of Russell, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Service to take place on 3rd April 2020 at 2.30pm at West Suffolk Crematorium Abbey Chapel. NO FLOWERS PLEASE. Donations if desired to St Peters Church, Thurston c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel. 01359 230227. Thanks Ron and Margery.
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020