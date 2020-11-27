Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
12:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Lily GUNN

Lily GUNN Notice
GUNN

Lily Mary (known as Mary)

passed away peacefully at home on 10th November 2020, aged 82 years. Loving Mum to Carole, Suzanne and Louise, much loved Nan to Aaron, Craig, Archie and Lucy, and dearest Great Nannie to Olivia. Due to current COVID limitations, sadly Mary's funeral will be privately attended. However, her family would like to invite Mary's many friends to gather along the route from her home at approximately 11:30am, to wave her a final farewell. The funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on 7th December 2020 at 12noon. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations in memory of Mary can be made to either Cancer Research UK at https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/10-11-2020-lily-mary-gunn/ or to St. Nicholas Hospice. Enquiries to L Fulcher, 80 Whiting St. Bury St. Edmunds. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 27, 2020
