NEWTON
Lily (Peggy)
Formerly of Weeting, peacefully at her daughter's home on 23rd February 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, much loved mum of Michael and Jennie, loving grandma and great grandma she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service in the St Edmunds Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday 25th March at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon Suffolk. IP27 OEW Tel 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020