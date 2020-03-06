|
|
THROWER
Lily
passed away peacefully on the 27th February 2020, aged 100 years. Wife of the late Harold, beloved auntie to Anne, Sharyn and Julie and much loved by all her family and friends. All are welcome to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at West Road Church, Bury St Edmunds on Friday 20th March at 2.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Voluntary Network may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North,Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 6, 2020