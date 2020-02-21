|
|
MESSENGER
Linda Ruth
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 11th February 2020. After courageously battling an aggressive illness for many years. Much loved daughter of Geoff and the late Margaret, and sister to David and Andrew. Service and celebration of her life will take place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematoriumon Monday 9 th March 2020 at 11.00am. Please wear something cheerful. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to BEAT - Eating Disorders, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017.
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020