WADDILOVE
Linda Phyllis
passed away suddenly at home on the 10th February 2020, aged 68 years. Loving wife of the late Barry. A much loved mum to Tara, Tina and James and a dearly loved nan to Megan and Alfie. Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service takes place at The West Suffolk Crematorium-St Edmunds Chapel on Monday 2nd March at 1.00pm. Please wear something bright or spotty to the service. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Diabetes UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020