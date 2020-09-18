Home

A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Lionel THURLOW

THURLOW

Lionel 'John'

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 12th September 2020 in the Ashmore Nursing Home in Stanton, formerly of Ixworth. Loving husband of Joy, Father to Lionel, Katrina and the late Jonathan. Much loved father-in law to Diane, Nigel and Dee. Grandad to Martin, Alice, Elizabeth, Helen and David. Great Grandad to Ellouise, Alyvia, Jude and Conor. Due to the current restrictions, by invitation only a private cremation will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on the 2nd of October 2020 at 3.00pm. Donations if desired made payable to East Anglian Children's Hospices, online at https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/12-09-2020-lionel-john-thurlow/ or sent c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 18, 2020
