Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
13:00
Holy Innocents Church
Great Barton (Suffolk)
Lotte Peacefully passed away on the 3rd of September, aged 82 years. A loving wife to Alan, mother to Mark and Peter and grandma to four grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at Holy Innocents Church in Great Barton (Suffolk) on the 24th September at 1.00pm. Flowers welcome and donations if desired to Holy Innocents Church, Great Barton may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
