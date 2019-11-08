|
|
CRAGG
Lotti Auguste Johanne
Passed peacefully away at Stowlangtoft Hall on 5th November 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Humphrey, much loved mum of Anita and Ian and adored Omi and Great Omi. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Monday 25th November 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only but donations if desired to East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019