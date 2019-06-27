|
BURNS
Lynne Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 22nd June 2019, aged 56 years. Loving wife to Richard, mother to William and Sarah. She will be sadly missed by so many. Funeral Service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to the Macmillan Unit, these may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 27, 2019