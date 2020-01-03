Home

POWERED BY

Services
G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00
St Peters Church, West Row
Resources
More Obituaries for MABEL SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MABEL SMITH

Notice Condolences

MABEL SMITH Notice
SMITH Mabel of Barton Mills formally West Row passed peacefully away at home on Friday 20th December 2019 aged 91 years. Much loved by all her family and will be greatly missed. A service of celebration to be held at St Peters Church, West Row on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Dementia U.K c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -