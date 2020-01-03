|
SMITH Mabel of Barton Mills formally West Row passed peacefully away at home on Friday 20th December 2019 aged 91 years. Much loved by all her family and will be greatly missed. A service of celebration to be held at St Peters Church, West Row on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Dementia U.K c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 3, 2020