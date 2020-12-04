Home

BUCKNELL Mal

of Mildenhall, (formerly The Kings Head, Beck Row) passed peacefully away after a short illness on Friday 27th November 2020, aged 71 years. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to restrictions a private service will be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium. Enquiries and donations, to The Macmillan Nurses and Cancer Research UK c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020
