Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
15:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm BULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm BULL

Notice Condolences

Malcolm BULL Notice
BULL

Malcolm Passed away suddenly on the 27th December 2019 at the West Suffolk Hospital aged 85 years. Devoted husband to Julie, dearly loved dad of Judie and Sarah and a beloved grandad to Alexandra, Caroline, Thomas and Matthew. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Monday 13th January 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations to MY WiSH charity- Every Heart Matters, may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -