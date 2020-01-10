|
|
BULL
Malcolm Passed away suddenly on the 27th December 2019 at the West Suffolk Hospital aged 85 years. Devoted husband to Julie, dearly loved dad of Judie and Sarah and a beloved grandad to Alexandra, Caroline, Thomas and Matthew. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Monday 13th January 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations to MY WiSH charity- Every Heart Matters, may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020