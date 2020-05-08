Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
58 Ipswich Street
Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1AD
01449 613033
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
10:30
St Mary's Churchyard
Wetherden
View Map
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm SUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm SUTTON

Notice Condolences

Malcolm SUTTON Notice
SUTTON

Malcolm Peter

'Mal'

Devoted husband to Ann of 43 years. A very much loved husband, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Sadly passed away at home on 24th April, 2020. Will be much missed by all his family and many friends. Mal's funeral will be held at the graveside at St Mary's Churchyard, Wetherden, on 11th May, at 10.30am. Due to current restrictions, a memorial of Mal's life will be held at a later date. Flowers or donations if desired. Cheques payable to Friends of Woolpit Health Centre may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Service, 58 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, IP14 1AD.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -