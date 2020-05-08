|
SUTTON
Malcolm Peter
'Mal'
Devoted husband to Ann of 43 years. A very much loved husband, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Sadly passed away at home on 24th April, 2020. Will be much missed by all his family and many friends. Mal's funeral will be held at the graveside at St Mary's Churchyard, Wetherden, on 11th May, at 10.30am. Due to current restrictions, a memorial of Mal's life will be held at a later date. Flowers or donations if desired. Cheques payable to Friends of Woolpit Health Centre may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Service, 58 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, IP14 1AD.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 8, 2020