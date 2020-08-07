|
|
|
SUTTON
Malcolm Peter
'Mal'
Ann (Annie) would like to thank family, special neighbours and friends, the community of Wetherden and everyone, for their kind words and much needed and continuous support, at this difficult time. Thank you for all the cards, letters, phone calls and flowers. A special thanks to all the staff at Knights Lowe, the Carter families, also to Brin Singleton, for his kindness, support and graveside service, and appreciation to everyone who attended Mals funeral. Thank you also to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors of Stowmarket, especially Ros and Phil, for their incredible help and kindness. Donations for The Friends of Woolpit Health Centre raised £800. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 7, 2020