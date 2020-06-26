Home

BLUNT

Margaret

passed away peacefully on Tuesday 16th June 2020, aged 81 years. Devoted wife of the late David Stanley Blunt and loving mother to James and Beverley and Grandmother to Gareth and Callum, Great-Grandmother to Corey and Heidi, good friend to many. A private cremation to take place. Donations may be made payable to Dementia UK or The Martins Residents Amenity Fund and sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 26, 2020
