BRAME
Margaret Joy
Of Icklingham, passed peacefully away at West Suffolk Hospital on Thursday 27th June 2019 aged 74 years. Wife of the late Brian, dearly loved Mum, Grandma, Sister, Auntie and dear friend to many. Service and Interment at St Jame's Church, Icklingham on Tuesday 16th July at 11.00 am. Donations if desired to the Macmillan Unit West Suffolk Hospital (cheques to My Wish Charity) may be left at the service or sent c/o G R Peachey & Son, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 4, 2019