FROUD
Margaret (Peggy)
Of Ixworth. Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on 3rd January 2020, aged 98 years. Wife to the late Jack, loving mother to the late Jack, David, Rita and April and a much loved Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother. The service is to take place at St Mary's Church, Ixworth on Thursday 23rd January at 11.00am followed by a burial at Ixworth Cemetery. The family encourage Tartan to be worn. Donations if required for Manor Court Staff or Ixworth Over 60's Club and sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth Bury St Edmunds. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020