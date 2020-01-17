Home

POWERED BY

Services
A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00
St Marys Church
Ixworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FROUD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret FROUD

Notice Condolences

Margaret FROUD Notice
FROUD

Margaret (Peggy)

Of Ixworth. Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on 3rd January 2020, aged 98 years. Wife to the late Jack, loving mother to the late Jack, David, Rita and April and a much loved Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother. The service is to take place at St Mary's Church, Ixworth on Thursday 23rd January at 11.00am followed by a burial at Ixworth Cemetery. The family encourage Tartan to be worn. Donations if required for Manor Court Staff or Ixworth Over 60's Club and sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth Bury St Edmunds. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -