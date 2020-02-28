|
GASKIN Margaret
'Madge' Formally of Bury St Edmunds, passed away peacefully after a short illness at Alexander Court Care Home on 18th February aged 99 years. Dearly loved Mum to Julie, Father in law to Michael and a special Nan, Great Nan and Great Great Nan who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service will take place at The Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 16th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired in memory of Madge are for Alexander Court Residents Fund. These may be left at the service or sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE. Tel 01842 752197
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 28, 2020