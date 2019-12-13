Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00
St Mary's West Stow
HARRIS

Margaret Violet

died peacefully at home on the 3rd December 2019 in her 87th year. Loving wife to David, mother to Chris, and stepmother to Ian and Clive. Memorial Service to be held at St Mary's West Stow at 11.00am on Monday 23rd December 2019. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or St Mary's Church may be given at the service, online via www.alzheimers.org.uk, or c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019
