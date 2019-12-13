|
HARRIS
Margaret Violet
died peacefully at home on the 3rd December 2019 in her 87th year. Loving wife to David, mother to Chris, and stepmother to Ian and Clive. Memorial Service to be held at St Mary's West Stow at 11.00am on Monday 23rd December 2019. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or St Mary's Church may be given at the service, online via www.alzheimers.org.uk, or c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019