Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
13:30
St Edmundsbury Cathedral
HOLT Margaret

aged 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday 24th October at the West Suffolk Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Alan, much loved mother of Caroline, Jackie and Kate, and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Friends please meet for the funeral service on Friday 15th November at 1.30pm at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, to be followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations to Cancer Research UK, may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, Dignity House, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1SN. Telephone: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019
