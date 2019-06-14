Home

Margaret Irene WALKER

Notice Condolences

Margaret Irene WALKER Notice
Sadly passed away on Wednesday 5th June 2019 at Ipswich Hospital. Much loved wife of Bill, mum of Sharon and Steven, nanna of Carl, step mum of David and Gail, step nan of Joel and Abigail. Funeral Service will take place at United Reformed Church, Ipswich Street, Stowmarket on Thursday 27th June at 2.30pm followed by committal at West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Service, 58 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket IP14 1AD.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 14, 2019
