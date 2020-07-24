Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Margaret MEINS

Margaret MEINS Notice
MEINS

Margaret Dorothy sadly passed away on the 14th of July 2020, aged 79 years. A much loved Wife, Mother, Sister and Nana, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private funeral service will take place on the 29th of July with a memorial service for everyone in the near future. Donations if desired to the RSPCA or Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP331NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 24, 2020
