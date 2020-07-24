|
MEINS
Margaret Dorothy sadly passed away on the 14th of July 2020, aged 79 years. A much loved Wife, Mother, Sister and Nana, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private funeral service will take place on the 29th of July with a memorial service for everyone in the near future. Donations if desired to the RSPCA or Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP331NX. Tel: 01284 754049
