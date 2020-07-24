|
|
NUNN
Margaret
(née Bird)
passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday 30th June 2020. Wife of the late Peter George Nunn, loving mum, nannie, great-nannie and sister. Funeral Service has taken place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 15th July 2020. Donations in Margaret's memory to Cancer Research UK, may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 24, 2020