Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret NUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret NUNN

Notice Condolences

Margaret NUNN Notice
NUNN

Margaret

(née Bird)

passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday 30th June 2020. Wife of the late Peter George Nunn, loving mum, nannie, great-nannie and sister. Funeral Service has taken place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 15th July 2020. Donations in Margaret's memory to Cancer Research UK, may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -