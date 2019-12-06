|
SCOULDING Margaret
aged 80 years. Sadly passed away peacefully after a short illness on 21st November 2019 Beloved wife of Trevor Mum to Alison and Stuart Stepmum, Nan and Stepnan. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral to take place on Friday 13th December 2019 at 1.30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only Donations if preferred to Pinford End Residents Fund c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019