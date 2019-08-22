Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
58 Ipswich Street
Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1AD
01449 613033
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Church
Badwell Ash
Passed away peacefully on 13th August, 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved eldest daughter of the late Herbert Eric Hatten Symonds and his late wife Mary, of Shackerland Hall near Bury Saint Edmunds, sister of Spencer, Jill and the late Betty, and aunt of Carol, Simon, Gillian, Julia, and Matthew. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Badwell Ash, on Thursday, 12th September, at 2.00 pm. No flowers please, but donations to Barnado's, in memory of Margaret, may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 58 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, IP14 1AD.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
