|
|
THOMPSON
Margaret "Meg" Jacqueline
died peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 17th March 2020, aged 73 years. Loving wife to Bob. Devoted Mum to David and Sam. Funeral will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on 6th April 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made in Meg's name to Tearfund and sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284754049 "Goodbye Meg, see you later..." Bob.
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 27, 2020