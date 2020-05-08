|
WARD
Margaret Ann
'Marg'
aged 80 years, following a short illness, Margaret died peacefully in West Suffolk Hospital on 28th April, 2020. A much loved Mum, Sister, Grandma, Great-Grandmother and Friend, she will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. The funeral will be held at Fen Ditton Parish Cemetery where Margaret will be reunited with Richard, her late husband. Due to the current circumstances and restrictions, only close family can attend. There will be a Memorial Service at her local church in Thurston later in the year, when it is safe to do so. Donations to 'Parkinson's UK (Bury St Edmunds branch)' and 'British Heart Foundation' may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. There is a tribute page for Margaret on Armstrong's website, where donations can be made, thoughts, stories and memories can be shared. The details of this are www.funeralhelp.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on May 8, 2020