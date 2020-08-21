|
|
WHITEHEAD
Margaret Charlotte
formerly of Great Whelnetham, passed away peacefully at Risby Hall Nursing Home on Saturday 15th August 2020, aged 87 years. A loving wife of the late Freddie, a dear mum to Bridget and Graham, mum-in-law to Gren and a much loved Nana and Great-Nana. She will be sadly missed. A private service will be held at 10.00am on Friday 28th August at West Suffolk Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, donations if desired to be shared between BBC Children in Need and Risby Hall Nursing Home. Cheques made payable to L Fulcher may be sent to L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 21, 2020