Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
Margarete passed away peacefully on 28th June 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved Wife to the late Steve and Mother to Sandy and Vincent. Margarete will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral will be held on Wednesday 29th July 2020. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to St. Nicholas Hospice Care can be made online by visiting www.margareteflatt.muchloved.com. Alternatively they may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017
Published in Bury Free Press on July 17, 2020
