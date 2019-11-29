Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00
St John the Divine Church
Elmswell
BENDALL Margery Joyce Died peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 21st November 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife to the late Tony, and much loved mother to Neville, Bryan, Malcolm and Philip and mother-in-law to Bev, Annette, Lou and Gloria. Devoted nanna to her ten grandchildren and big nanna to her seventeen great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at St John the Divine Church, Elmswell on Thursday 5th December at 11.00am, followed by interment at Elmswell Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Bliss, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 9 Marriotts Walk, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1AF Tel: 01449 612765
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019
